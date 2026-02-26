Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Financial Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 1 1 9 1 2.83 Alerus Financial 0 4 1 2 2.71

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 174.67%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies 6.25% 45.94% 16.06% Alerus Financial 4.36% 13.38% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 5.85, suggesting that its stock price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Alerus Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $1.30 billion 0.74 $81.39 million $0.89 13.54 Alerus Financial $399.92 million 1.57 $17.44 million $0.66 37.36

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

