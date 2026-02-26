Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Packaging Corporation of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Packaging Corporation of America has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.96. 255,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.64. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

