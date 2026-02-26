Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 13711898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP John R. Simon sold 45,607 shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $820,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 392,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,454. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 826.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

