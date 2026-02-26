Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 792 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 29th total of 4,325 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PEVC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.43.

The Pacer PE/VC ETF (PEVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE PE/VC index. The fund tracks an index that provides access to private equity (PE) buyouts and venture capital (VC) assets through shifting allocations between two sub-indices. Investments focus on US large-cap stocks, aiming to mirror the risk-return characteristics of private markets through equities, ETFs, and futures contracts. PEVC was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Pacer.