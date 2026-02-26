Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 38,263 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 410,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,468,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2145 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

