Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 378,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 285,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

