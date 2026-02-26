Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 5,472 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 724.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $343.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.69. The stock has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.29.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

