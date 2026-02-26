Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after buying an additional 411,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,498,000 after acquiring an additional 120,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,564,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $458.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

