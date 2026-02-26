Optiver Holding B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares $AMUU

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Free Report) by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 2.56% of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMUU. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

