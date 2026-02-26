Optiver Holding B.V. Has $944,000 Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF $QCML

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) by 298.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 4.30% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Trading Up 1.4%
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Company Profile
