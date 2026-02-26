Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.1245. Opsens shares last traded at $2.1389, with a volume of 36,000 shares trading hands.

Opsens Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc is a Quebec‐based technology company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of fiber optic sensing solutions for both medical and industrial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in precision measurement systems that leverage fiber optics to deliver high‐accuracy pressure and temperature readings in real time. Opsens operates through two segments: medical devices, which focus on cardiovascular diagnostic tools, and industrial sensors, which serve sectors such as oil and gas, power generation and manufacturing.

In its medical division, Opsens offers a fiber optic pressure guidewire system designed to measure fractional flow reserve (FFR) during cardiac catheterization procedures.

