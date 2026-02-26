Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $35.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $499.61. The company had a trading volume of 236,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,017. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $537.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total transaction of $10,768,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total transaction of $10,079,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,078.58. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 411,954 shares of company stock worth $199,552,088 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and record FY revenue support upside — UTHR reported $7.70 EPS (vs. $6.78 est.) and record 2025 revenue of $3.18B, which underpinned investor confidence in profitability and margin strength. BusinessWire press release

Q4 EPS beat and record FY revenue support upside — UTHR reported $7.70 EPS (vs. $6.78 est.) and record 2025 revenue of $3.18B, which underpinned investor confidence in profitability and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Management set a near‑term growth target (≈$4B run rate by 2027) tied to several late‑stage/new product launches — gives a clear growth thesis that likely drove optimistic re‑rating and buy interest. Seeking Alpha

Management set a near‑term growth target (≈$4B run rate by 2027) tied to several late‑stage/new product launches — gives a clear growth thesis that likely drove optimistic re‑rating and buy interest. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options activity and short‑term trader positioning amplified upside after the print — unusually large call buying signaled traders expecting further upside or volatility. Zacks

Bullish options activity and short‑term trader positioning amplified upside after the print — unusually large call buying signaled traders expecting further upside or volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — several firms maintained Holds (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) and Wells Fargo raised its target to $466 but kept an Equal‑Weight stance, signaling cautious near‑term views despite pipeline upside. Benzinga (Wells Fargo note)

Analysts remain mixed — several firms maintained Holds (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) and Wells Fargo raised its target to $466 but kept an Equal‑Weight stance, signaling cautious near‑term views despite pipeline upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the quarter (~$790.2M vs. ~$814.8M expected), which triggered profit‑taking and reminded investors top‑line execution matters for valuation. Investing.com

Revenue missed the quarter (~$790.2M vs. ~$814.8M expected), which triggered profit‑taking and reminded investors top‑line execution matters for valuation. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling — the COO disclosed a multi‑lot sale (14,440 shares) and a director sold 1,000 shares in late Feb; heavy insider dispositions can weigh on investor sentiment and add selling pressure. InsiderTrades / SEC filings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

