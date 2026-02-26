NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from NVIDIA’s conference call:

NVIDIA reported a record quarter with total revenue of $68 billion (up 73% YoY) and Q4 data center revenue of $62 billion (up 75% YoY), and guided to continued sequential revenue growth into calendar 2026 with Q1 revenue expected at $78 billion ±2% .

(up 73% YoY) and Q4 data center revenue of (up 75% YoY), and guided to continued sequential revenue growth into calendar 2026 with Q1 revenue expected at . The company highlighted strong inference leadership and power-efficiency gains from its Blackwell architecture and NVL72/GB300 systems — claiming up to 50x performance per watt and materially lower cost-per-token — while networking revenue surged to $11 billion , up >3.5x YoY.

and materially lower cost-per-token — while networking revenue surged to , up >3.5x YoY. NVIDIA unveiled the Rubin platform (Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, NVLink‑6, Spectrum‑6, BlueField‑4) and shipped first Vera Rubin samples, targeting production shipments in the second half of the year, which management expects will be widely adopted by cloud model builders.

Management secured inventory and purchase commitments extending into calendar 2027, generated $35 billion free cash flow in Q4 and $97 billion for FY26, and returned $41 billion to shareholders, supporting capital flexibility and buybacks.

free cash flow in Q4 and for FY26, and returned to shareholders, supporting capital flexibility and buybacks. Geopolitical/china risk remains unresolved — only limited H200 approvals so far with no China revenue yet — and company warned Chinese competitors could disrupt the global AI industry over the long term.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $195.64. 240,960,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,108,512. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.80. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

