Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$100.67 and last traded at C$99.15, with a volume of 1634241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Trading Down 0.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market cap of C$47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,531.20. This represents a 89.07% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.