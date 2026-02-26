Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,005.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 117.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: AMD strategic partnership and $150M equity investment — AMD agreed to buy shares and commit engineering/GTM support as part of a multi‑year AI infrastructure deal, creating a “halo” for Nutanix’s agentic-AI positioning and lifting sentiment. Quiver Quant: Nutanix jumps as AMD takes strategic stake
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Nutanix reported Q2 revenue of $722.8M and adj. EPS $0.56 (vs. consensus ~$0.44), showing demand strength and giving investors confidence in ongoing enterprise AI traction. GlobeNewswire: Q2 results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity — Traders bought ~7,474 call contracts (≈+179% vs. average), a short‑term bullish flow that can amplify upside momentum into the close/next session.
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing analyst support — Multiple firms continue to issue buy/outperform views and mid‑cycle price targets above the current price, backing a longer‑term AI/VMware‑replacement thesis. TipRanks: Long‑term buy thesis
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target (from $75 to $60) but kept a Buy rating — reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Benzinga: BoA PT cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Notes that growth is moderating — some analysts call out higher server costs and revenue timing as headwinds that could temper near‑term margin/quarterly prints. Yahoo Finance: Growth moderating
- Negative Sentiment: Supply constraints and trimmed guidance — management narrowed FY26 revenue guidance (roughly $2.80–$2.84B) and set Q3 revenue at $680–$690M, below some street estimates, signalling near‑term execution/timing risk. Seeking Alpha: Supply constraints
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target to $47 and moved to Equal Weight — another sign sell‑side expectations were tempered after the quarter. TickerReport/Benzinga: Barclays PT cut
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — recent open‑market sales by several executives add a cautionary signal for some investors. Quiver Quant: Insider trades
Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.
