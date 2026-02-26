Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.62. 34,895,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 27,036,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

