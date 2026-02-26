Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.55 and traded as high as GBX 3.78. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.26, with a volume of 205 shares.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25. The company has a market cap of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.53.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

