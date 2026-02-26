Noble Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for Inplay Oil Cp

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Inplay Oil Cp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Inplay Oil Cp’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Inplay Oil Cp’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Inplay Oil Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inplay Oil Cp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 0.74. Inplay Oil Cp has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS: IPOOF) is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company’s primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay’s strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay’s asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

