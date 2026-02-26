Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,065 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Limbach by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other Limbach news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $155,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,062.42. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 1.9%

LMB stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.29. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Limbach declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

