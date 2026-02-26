Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 222,960 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld makes up 2.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 313.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 509,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,205.23. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,569 shares of company stock valued at $685,827. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

