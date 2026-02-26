Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $1,210,230.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,906. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $108.86 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

