Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Acushnet $GOLF

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 197.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acushnet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $477.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.59 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.