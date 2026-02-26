Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.54. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $70.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $559,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,534.20. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,846.16. The trade was a 38.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,385 shares of company stock worth $9,817,158. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $39,122,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

