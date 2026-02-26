Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) & Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vyome alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vyome and Nanovibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Vyome presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.28%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vyome is more favorable than Nanovibronix.

This table compares Vyome and Nanovibronix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyome $8.01 million 2.44 -$7.13 million ($125.20) -0.03 Nanovibronix $2.56 million 1.04 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.06

Nanovibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyome. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vyome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vyome and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02% Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24%

Volatility & Risk

Vyome has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vyome beats Nanovibronix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyome

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Nanovibronix

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

Receive News & Ratings for Vyome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.