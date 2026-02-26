Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Update

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,088 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the January 29th total of 316,638 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Get Nanofilm Technologies International alerts:

About Nanofilm Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Nanofilm Technologies International is a Singapore-based provider of advanced surface engineering and thin-film coating solutions. Founded in 1999, the company develops and manufactures nanoscale films that improve the performance and durability of substrates such as glass, metal and plastics. Its proprietary platform employs techniques including plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD) and sol-gel chemistry to deliver tailored functionalities such as anti-scratch, anti-fog, hydrophobic, oleophobic and anti-microbial properties.

The company’s product suite addresses a diverse range of end markets, including consumer electronics, optics, healthcare packaging, automotive components and building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.