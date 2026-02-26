Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $784,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $995,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $800.62 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $835.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

