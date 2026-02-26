Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,360 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the January 29th total of 105,116 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,748 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 161,748 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $45,587.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,775.74. This represents a 23.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan sold 28,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $597,134.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,273.12. The trade was a 32.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,933. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Large drop in short interest — Short interest fell to 34,360 shares as of Feb. 13, a 67.3% decline from 105,116 shares on Jan. 29. Shorts now represent about 3.4% of the float and the short-interest ratio is just 0.2 days based on average daily volume, which reduces potential selling pressure from short positions and can remove a headwind on the stock.

Large drop in short interest — Short interest fell to 34,360 shares as of Feb. 13, a 67.3% decline from 105,116 shares on Jan. 29. Shorts now represent about 3.4% of the float and the short-interest ratio is just 0.2 days based on average daily volume, which reduces potential selling pressure from short positions and can remove a headwind on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: Movano is a small-cap, thinly capitalized name (market cap ≈ $13.85M). The 50‑day moving average ($10.67) sits above the 200‑day ($8.77), which is a constructive technical sign—but these metrics matter less for microcaps, which can gap on news or flows.

Technical/context: Movano is a small-cap, thinly capitalized name (market cap ≈ $13.85M). The 50‑day moving average ($10.67) sits above the 200‑day ($8.77), which is a constructive technical sign—but these metrics matter less for microcaps, which can gap on news or flows. Negative Sentiment: High volatility and fundamentals risk — Movano is unprofitable (P/E negative) with a wide 12‑month range ($4.67–$49.76) and low market cap, meaning moves can be large and fast. Reduced short interest can limit one type of selling, but thin liquidity and speculative positioning still make the stock risky for investors.

Shares of MOVE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Movano has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOVE. Wall Street Zen lowered Movano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

