Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.1429.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $469.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.94 and a 200-day moving average of $422.39. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.