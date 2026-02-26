Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

