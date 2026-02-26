Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,631,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $2,981,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Henry Schein by 230.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 216,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Article Title Press Release

Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid‑$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Benzinga roundup TickerReport

Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid‑$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52‑week high as investors re‑rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. MSN article

Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52‑week high as investors re‑rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Zacks margin note

Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts turned positive — Morgan Stanley (Erin Wright) maintained a sell/underweight stance with a much lower $58–$61 price target, and some investors may have taken profits or remained cautious because of valuation vs. margin risk. TipRanks Benzinga note

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

