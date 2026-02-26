MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,452.64. This trade represents a 64.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,948,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,464,541.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,162 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 334,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4,584.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price-target increases and buy ratings lifted sentiment — BTIG raised its target to $30 (buy) and Needham to $25 (buy), both implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG & Needham coverage (Benzinga)

Multiple analyst price-target increases and buy ratings lifted sentiment — BTIG raised its target to $30 (buy) and Needham to $25 (buy), both implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting a higher price target (reported as an 11.25% increase to $22.30) also supports near-term upside and analyst optimism. Price target increase report

Coverage noting a higher price target (reported as an 11.25% increase to $22.30) also supports near-term upside and analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: New clinical data coverage described as “turning the tables” on sonelokimab, suggesting fresh positive data that could improve the drug’s commercial and regulatory outlook across inflammatory indications. MoonLake turns the tables on sonelokimab

New clinical data coverage described as “turning the tables” on sonelokimab, suggesting fresh positive data that could improve the drug’s commercial and regulatory outlook across inflammatory indications. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model update: Lifesci Capital narrowed its Q4 2025 EPS loss estimate (from ($1.14) to ($0.90)), reflecting slightly improved expectations but the company still projects a meaningful loss for the year. This reduces downside risk but doesn’t yet change profitability outlook materially.

Analyst model update: Lifesci Capital narrowed its Q4 2025 EPS loss estimate (from ($1.14) to ($0.90)), reflecting slightly improved expectations but the company still projects a meaningful loss for the year. This reduces downside risk but doesn’t yet change profitability outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note downgraded MLTX from Strong Buy to Buy after a mixed Phase 3 outcome (VELA‑2 missed its primary endpoint). The note highlights execution and regulatory uncertainty despite an FDA Type B meeting that left open a BLA path — this introduces near-term clinical and approval risk. Seeking Alpha downgrade coverage

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

