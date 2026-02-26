Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.60 and last traded at $270.60, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.99.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $958.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.90.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

