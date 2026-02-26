Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.76. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Motors to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

About Mitsubishi Motors

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) is a Japan-based automotive manufacturer specializing in the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. Its product lineup includes passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The company operates research and development centers, manufacturing plants and assembly facilities across Asia, Europe, Oceania and North America.

The origins of Mitsubishi Motors trace back to the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which was established in the early 20th century.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.