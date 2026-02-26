Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.4286.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLYS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $529,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,151 shares in the company, valued at $20,849,105.62. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $6,748,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,376.08. This represents a 75.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 340,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,697,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,845.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

MLYS opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.51. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

