MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Short Interest Up 213.7% in February

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,428 shares, an increase of 213.7% from the January 29th total of 3,324 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BNKD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

