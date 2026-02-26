MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,142 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the January 29th total of 163,112 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WTIU traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,011. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Get MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.