Michelle Marie Reynolds Sells 2,291 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 2,291 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $328,964.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,127.47. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Marie Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,249 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.95, for a total transaction of $2,620,454.55.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $149.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 13,500.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reddit from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

