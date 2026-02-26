Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB Position Lessened by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank makes up 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Metropolitan Bank worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $112,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,936.19. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $410,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,667.20. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,320 shares of company stock worth $1,523,103. 6.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCB opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.70. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.49%.The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Metropolitan Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB), through its principal subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank, operates as a New York–based regional financial institution providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services. The company offers deposit products including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as business and personal certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Metropolitan Bank extends commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and consumer installment loans tailored to the needs of small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Metropolitan Bank provides specialized treasury and cash-management solutions, foreign exchange services and letters of credit for both domestic businesses and multinational clients.

