Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 29th total of 627 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

About Melcor Developments

(Get Free Report)

Melcor Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS: MODVF) is a Canadian real estate development and property management company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The firm specializes in master-planned residential and commercial communities, offering land development, construction, leasing and property management services. Its diversified portfolio encompasses single-family lots, multi-family residential projects, shopping centres, industrial parks and office complexes.

Originally founded in 1923 as a contracting business serving western Canada, Melcor transitioned into land development in the mid-20th century and went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1968.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.