McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a 2.1% increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gilda Malek sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $88,943.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,455.72. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 690,151.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 296,765 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 282.1% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 328,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,106,000 after purchasing an additional 242,598 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 836,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 752.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 237,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 209,646 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.