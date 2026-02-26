Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $4.25 Price Target at UBS Group

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.14.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Down 7.2%

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.48. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 113,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $566,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 303,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,335. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 218,509 shares of company stock worth $1,092,545 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marqeta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — break‑even EPS vs. a small loss expected and revenue of $172.1M vs. ~$167M consensus; TPV and revenue growth were highlighted on the call. Q4 Highlights

Q4 results beat expectations — break‑even EPS vs. a small loss expected and revenue of $172.1M vs. ~$167M consensus; TPV and revenue growth were highlighted on the call. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 revenue guidance was raised above sell‑side consensus ($699.9M–$712.4M vs. ~$684.6M), suggesting stronger-than-expected demand for issuing and embedded finance. FY Guidance

Full‑year 2026 revenue guidance was raised above sell‑side consensus ($699.9M–$712.4M vs. ~$684.6M), suggesting stronger-than-expected demand for issuing and embedded finance. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided earnings materials and an earnings‑call slide deck and transcript (useful for modeling revenue/TPV cadence and expense cadence). Earnings Presentation

Company provided earnings materials and an earnings‑call slide deck and transcript (useful for modeling revenue/TPV cadence and expense cadence). Negative Sentiment: First‑quarter 2026 revenue guidance came in slightly below consensus ($162.7M–$165.5M vs. ~$167.2M), which investors often react to more negatively than FY guidance. Q1 Guidance

First‑quarter 2026 revenue guidance came in slightly below consensus ($162.7M–$165.5M vs. ~$167.2M), which investors often react to more negatively than FY guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets and kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings — UBS cut its PT to $4.25 (neutral) and Morgan Stanley cut to $5 (equal weight), signaling tempered near‑term expectations. UBS Note Morgan Stanley Note

Analysts trimmed price targets and kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings — UBS cut its PT to $4.25 (neutral) and Morgan Stanley cut to $5 (equal weight), signaling tempered near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC announced an investigation into whether Marqeta officers/directors breached fiduciary duties — potential litigation or governance concerns can pressure the stock. PR Newswire

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.