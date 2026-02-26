Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,411 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 578,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 527,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 66.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.