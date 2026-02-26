Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Veralto comprises 2.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth $6,708,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veralto by 1,579.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

