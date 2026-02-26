MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $413.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Shares of ELV opened at $330.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $335.28. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

