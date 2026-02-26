Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $17.96. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $18.1360, with a volume of 23,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 10.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 189,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $286,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a global provider of enterprise software solutions that enable organizations to develop, integrate and manage business applications across cloud and on-premises environments. Serving clients in industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, the company’s platforms are designed to accelerate digital transformation by streamlining the creation of web, desktop and mobile applications while ensuring seamless data flow between disparate systems.

The company’s flagship offering, the Magic xpa Application Platform, provides a low-code development environment that simplifies the design, deployment and maintenance of enterprise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.