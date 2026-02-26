Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,049 shares.The stock last traded at $73.12 and had previously closed at $71.03.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Ning currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87.

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

