LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Q4 2025 delivered strong operating performance with 16% sales growth , a 71.7% gross margin , operating income up 47% and Q4 EPS of $0.68 (+39%); FY2025 organic revenue grew 14% and free cash flow was $74.5M with $359M in cash and securities.

, a , operating income up 47% and Q4 EPS of $0.68 (+39%); FY2025 organic revenue grew 14% and free cash flow was $74.5M with $359M in cash and securities. Management guided 2026 to $280M revenue (organic +12%), a 72.1% gross margin , adjusted operating income of $77.8M (+21%) and EPS of $2.91 (+22% adjusted), signaling continued operating leverage.

revenue (organic +12%), a , adjusted operating income of $77.8M (+21%) and EPS of $2.91 (+22% adjusted), signaling continued operating leverage. Commercial momentum from new products and international expansion — Autograft now approved in 52 countries with an expected ~<$10M> in international autograft sales for 2026 (driving ~$6M of growth), Artegraft outperformed in 2025 (~$4M) and management sees a larger TAM (now suggesting ~ $30M) with further RFA/RestoreFlow geographic rollouts planned.

Shareholder returns increased — board approved a new $100M share repurchase program and raised the Q1 2026 dividend 25% to $0.25, the 15th consecutive annual raise.

share repurchase program and raised the Q1 2026 dividend 25% to $0.25, the 15th consecutive annual raise. Operational headwinds and risks — transferring RestoreFlow manufacturing to Burlington and consolidating the Chicago RFA facility will raise 2026 CapEx to ~ $11M and may pressure near-term margins, and a January 2026 cyber incident is under review (company says impact is reflected in guidance but risk remains).

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 198,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

