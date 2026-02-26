Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,423 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.