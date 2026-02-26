Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.4960, with a volume of 551726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Research cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Knowles Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,987,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,305. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $321,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,832. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,640. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Knowles by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Knowles by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

