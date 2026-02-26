Kingsgate Consolidated Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KCN)

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile; and Chatree gold mine located in central Thailand. Kingsgate Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

